PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal rolls will reopen Friday for the enrollment of new members.

Any member issued a pending certificate pursuant to Lumbee Tribal Ordinance CLL 2005-006 will receive their membership card in the mail.

The Lumbee Historical Culture Class, required for new enrollments, will be offered twice daily at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To register for the class, contact Tribal Enrollment staff by email at [email protected] or call 910-522-5468. The new applicant’s name, date of birth and phone number is required.

For any additional questions, please contact the Tribal Enrollment Office directly by calling 910-522-5468.

The Enrollment Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.