WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Rouzer, R-Dist. 7, said North Carolina priorities were included in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022, which passed out of the U.S. House Thursday.

As ranking member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, Rouzer played a key role in the drafting of WRDA 2022, according to a press statement obtained by The Robesonian on Thursday.

“Today’s passage of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022 is a critical win for the U.S. economy and our communities throughout North Carolina,” said Rouzer, who’s district borders Robeson County’s eastern boundary.

”This WRDA bill brings focus and priority to important projects in our state and throughout the country that will help to better protect families from flooding and includes initiatives to improve the strength and durability of our ports and inland waterways.

“This bill also includes federal support of beach renourishment projects in the district by funding the additional costs incurred on these projects caused by the re-interpretation of the Coastal Barrier Resource Act by the Biden Administration’s Department of Interior.

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to help craft this important bill with critical input from my colleagues on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I especially want to thank Chairman [Pete]DeFazio, Ranking Member [Sam] Graves, and Subcommittee Chair [Grace] Napolitano for their leadership and work to help ensure bi-partisan support and timely passage of this important bill.”

WRDA 2022 North Carolina priorities include:

– Authorization of North Carolina National Coastal Mapping Study: Rouzer secured authorization to establish an innovative program in North Carolina requiring the Army Corps of Engineers to map inland and coastal waterways to identify potential hazards, such as debris and sedimentation, leading to increased flood risk. The authorization also includes a feasibility study for dredging inland waterways once the mapping is complete.

– Shoreline and Riverine Restoration: WRDA 2022 authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to carry out projects for the protection and restoration of coastal shorelines and riverbanks from erosion and other damaging forces. Congressman Rouzer worked to specifically include the City of Southport, North Carolina within this authorization. This authorization will help the City of Southport increase the resilience of their riverbanks by repairing erosion caused by boat traffic and will help prevent extensive damage from future storms.

– Coastal Storm Risk Management Projects: Congressman Rouzer secured a provision to direct the Secretary, for specified projects, to fund the incremental increase in project cost that results from a legal requirement to use a sediment source that is not the least-cost option. This includes the Wrightsville Beach and the Carolina Beach and Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management projects.