FAIRMONT — A funeral took place Wednesday for a 33-year-old Fairmont man who drowned in Lake Waccamaw over the weekend.

Shane Donovan Hunt’s legacy was remembered Wednesday during a service at New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church. The church was full, according to Robert Locklear, who spoke at the funeral.

“Shane was the son I never had,” Locklear told The Robesonian on Thursday.

Locklear, who serves as an assistant superintendent at the Public Schools of Robeson County, said he remembers teaching Hunt at Green Grove Elementary School as he navigated third grade. Locklear also told The Robesonian the two are cousins, and he became a father figure to Hunt.

He would frequently check in on Hunt and help him when he needed it, Locklear said.

He described Hunt as “very personable” and “very kind.”

Hunt’s cousin Jessica Hunt McCallum described him as a “gentle, humble” person who was a “friend to all.”

Hunt leaves behind two children, Jaylon O’ Rion Hunt and Saige Paisley, according to his obituary.

“He was all about his children and taking care of his babies … he wanted those kids to be taken care of,” Locklear said.

Hunt passed away during a family trip to the Columbus County lake to celebrate the end of the school year for his children, Locklear said. He recalled speaking with Hunt about the trip on Friday.

Hunt drowned after trying to “reattach the tube to the boat” that his son had been riding in, said Katie Hall, public information officer for North Carolina State Parks.

“Shane loved spending time with his children fishing and swimming,” according to his obituary.

Locklear told The Robesonian he misses Hunt, but finds comfort in knowing he is in heaven.

“He’s at peace and that’s what gives me peace, that he’s OK,” Locklear said.

