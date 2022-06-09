LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is warning the public about a scam in which callers replicate the Sheriff’s Office number, impersonate a sheriff’s deputy and tell callers if they don’t pay they’ll be arrested.

Wilkins told The Robesonian he received three reports Thursday of the scam.

He said when calls are made, the caller impersonating a sheriff’s deputy tells people to travel to the Sheriff’s Office “tomorrow regarding warrants or call another number for more information.”

“While some people may receive a phone call from time to time from a real deputy, it will be very obvious it’s a legit call,” Wilkins wrote in a statement on social media.

“We would never ask you to go anywhere to secure funds to avoid the service of a paper and direct you purchase a card with funds on it. If you have doubts of anything such as this, simply hang up and call the communications center at 910-671-3170 and ask for a sheriff’s office supervisor,” he wrote.

The sheriff is asking members of the public to share the information so others will not fall victim to the scam.