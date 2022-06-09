LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin right-of-way acquisitions in July for the Fayetteville Road widening project, the department’s spokesperson told The Robesonian Thursday.

“It will take at least a year to acquire all of (the) property, and then utility relocations would begin – moving power poles, etc.,” stated Andrew Barksdale in an emailed response. “[T]he water and sewer lines will be relocated as part of the construction project.”

Barksdale said construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024. It entails widening a 1.3-mile stretch of Fayetteville Road from Farringdom Street to East 22nd Street to six lanes in some locations with a median.

In addition to the widening, the department will build a roundabout, reconfigure some traffic lights and build a quadrant left, according to Barksdale.

In 2018, an Open House was held at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center to inform residents and hear concerns from stakeholders about the initial plan. During the Open House, some owners of retail establishments and office buildings said the first take of the project would eliminate too many parking spaces and damage their businesses and property values.

“After public comment, we agreed to retain an open center lane for a portion of Fayetteville Road to accommodate businesses,” Barksdale said.

The reconstruction aims to improve safety and traffic flow on the road. The state estimated that 30,000 vehicles a day pass through the stoplight at Fayetteville Road and Roberts Avenue from the north, and from the south, about 15,000 vehicles reach the intersection.

The Lumberton City Council approved a resolution of support for the project.