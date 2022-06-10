PARKTON — Igniting a love for music in her students is the goal of one Parkton Elementary School music teacher.

Christine Trasente, also known by her students as “Mrs. T,” has taught at the school for 10 years. She currently teaches Music and Band to students in kindergarten through eighth-grade.

“I do not expect all of my students to become professional musicians or music teachers,” Trasente told The Robesonian in a statement. “My only goal is to have them become lifelong lovers of music.”

But, one student recently contributed to a “full circle moment” Trasente experienced in her career that has encouraged her to “keep going” as an educator, she told The Robesonian.

“[O]ne of my first band students at Parkton has recently graduated with their degree in music education and will start their teaching career this fall. It is super exciting to see your passion be reflected in others,” she said.

Trasente’s passion for education is a symphony composed of helping others, which is why she embarked on a path to the profession.

“I have always loved helping, entertaining, and watching the light bulbs light up in children that were younger than me. I decided early on that I wanted to turn that into a teaching career and spread the joy of learning to the younger generations,” she said.

But, the most important part of her job isn’t teaching students to become exceptional musicians.

“I want them to have a lifelong love for music as well as be smart, knowledgeable and successful but the most important thing is that they learn to be good people,” Trasente said.

Her favorite part of the profession is “watching the creative juices flow” as her students learn and master their instruments, she said.

“I love providing my students with the ability to create and take ownership of their own musical experience and knowledge,” Trasente said.

Though she has taught students several lessons related to musical notes and measures, the greatest lesson she has learned isn’t measured by beats.

“The biggest lesson I have learned from being a teacher is that all students are different but all deserve to be heard,” she said.

Trasente also wished to share a special message with future educators.

“To all the future educators: Be ready to work hard but don’t forget to have fun with your students,” she said.

“This job is a labor of love. So make sure that you find joy in the small things to keep the spark alive for both you and your students,” Trasente said.

When challenges come, the music teacher told The Robesonian she leans on the support of her coworkers to help her through.

“Facing challenges and changes is just part of life but every person needs a support group!” she said.

“I work with some amazing coworkers that are willing to sit down and come up with solutions. We work as a team to make all of us more successful,” Trasente added.

When she’s not leading band performances or practices in the band room, the Fayetteville resident told The Robesonian she can be found enjoying her many hobbies that include playing her ukulele, crafting, baking, eating at new restaurants, traveling, or playing disc golf.

