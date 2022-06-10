LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education, Rowland Board of Commissioners and Lumbee Tribal Council will hold regular meetings next week.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Central Office located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

The meeting also can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRVQ70w5y8M.

Public comments can be made in the online form linked under the video. Submissions must be made Monday by 4:30 p.m.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.