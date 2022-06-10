LUMBERTON — A burn ban is in effect for Robeson County, according to the county’s fire marshal.

Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis issued a burn ban Friday because of dry conditions in Robeson County. The ban was to be in effect at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice.

Residents are advised not to burn any debris, especially within 100 feet of a structure, according to the ban.

“This proclamation does not prohibit outdoor charcoal or gas grills provided precautions are taken to prevent fire from escaping the appliance,” a press release from Robeson County Emergency Management reads.

People who violate the ban can face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs as well as civil penalties for violating the county’s fire ordinance, according to the press release.

For more information, call Robeson County Emergency Management at 910-671-3150.