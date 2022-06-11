Oliver is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a 5-month-old mixed breed that is up-to-date on all vaccines. The dog is described as sweet and very intelligent. He also loves belly rubs and is very playful. Oliver’s adoption fee is $25. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter