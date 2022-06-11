Event celebrates individuals with special needs

A dance circle formed Saturday in the Heritage Center during the Dancing With The Stars Dance held by the Hearts N Hands Civitan Club.

Kristopher Phillips, left, dances Saturday with his sister Kristena Phillips during the Dancing With The Stars Dance held Saturday in the Heritage Center in Fairmont. The event which celebrated individuals with special needs was held by the Hearts N Hands Civitan Club.

FAIRMONT — Multiple people danced the night away during the Dancing With The Stars Dance held Saturday in the Heritage Center.

The free inaugural event held by Hearts N Hands Civitan Club gave people with special needs from the ages of 16 and older a night to remember filled with laughter, music, pizza and plenty of dancing. Members of the HANDS Junior Civitan Club served food during the event.

Jason Hunt attended the event with his son Braylon.

Hunt said individuals with special needs like his son miss out on several activities and having an event to celebrate them is important.

“He misses out on a lot, you know, like sports,” Hunt told The Robesonian.

Hunt also said Braylon missed out on his eighth-grade prom, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

He told The Robesonian he was “ecstatic” to hear about the dance and to sign Braylon up for the event.

“Anything for him I’ll do,” he said.

Curtis Jones told The Robesonian the event is “awesome.”

Jones attended the dance with his friend Dwight Stephens who wore a purple suit and a big smile as his photo was taken by photographer Michelle Andujar, who owns GlamaFlauge Photography.

Stephens could be seen giving attendee Sara Thompson a thumbs up during a conversation the two shared just before the dance. Thompson told The Robesonian she was excited for the dance.

The event places special needs attendees in a celebratory atmosphere just “for them,” Jones said.

“They need this,” Jones added.

After attendees were given special introductions and a red carpet welcome, they enjoyed pizza and cupcakes courtesy of the Hearts N Hands Civitan Club. Elite Entertainment provided the music at the event.

Janice Faulk, president of the Hearts N Hands Civitan Club, told The Robesonian the organization seeks to serve others, specifically those with special needs.

Faulk said the “Dancing With The Stars” theme was fitting for the occasion.

“They’re our stars,” she said.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp also attended the dance and shared words with The Robesonian about the club’s efforts.

“I think this event clearly shows that they love young people and they want to give young people a moment in the sun,” Kemp said.

Also during the event, Janice Thompson was honored as a special guest and presented a gift basket of appreciation for her service as a special education teacher for 30 years prior to her retirement in 2008. Thompson told The Robesonian she was surprised by the honor.

“It’s wonderful,” she said of being present with her former students.

Thompson could be seen greeting them on the dance floor and sharing smiles with them.

“They’re what brought me here tonight,” she said.

Though the dance was the first of its kind hosted by the club, it likely will not be the last, Faulk said.

“We hope it becomes an annual thing,” Faulk told The Robesonian.

