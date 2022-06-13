LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for multiple counties including Robeson as temperatures climb.

The NWS issued a heat advisory Monday through 7 p.m. for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender and Brunswick counties. South Carolina counties also mentioned in the outlook were Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg Georgetown and Horry.

An excessive heat watch also will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours for those areas, according to NWS.

“These next several days we’re concerned primarily with the heat-related illnesses,” said Steve Pfaff, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

“We’re looking for temperatures over 100 degrees tomorrow,” Pfaff said.

With the heat also comes the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

“The intense heating that we’re getting here is gonna make the atmosphere very unstable,” he added.

Robeson County’s forecast includes chances of rain and thunderstorms this week through Friday evening.

Heat safety tips

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released tips for heat safety on its website.

The CDC recommends staying inside of air-conditioned buildings, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wearing loose clothing and sunscreen and limiting time spent outside during hot weather.

There are more than 700 lives lost “from extreme heat every year in the United States,” the CDC states.

“When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to,” according to the CDC.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include “headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness,” according to the CDC. Someone may be experiencing a heat stroke if they exhibit signs of “confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech or seizures.”

If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, which can be fatal if not treated quickly, bystanders are urged to call 911, move them to a cool, shaded area and cool them with water, according to the CDC. Someone suffering heat exhaustion is encouraged to drink water, and be cooled with “cold compresses.” If they are unable to be taken to a clinic, the CDC advises to call 911.

“Those who are at highest risk [for heat-related illnesses] include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness,” according to the CDC.

But, such illnesses can be prevented.

“Take measures to stay cool, remain hydrated, and keep informed,” the CDC states.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also released safety tips for keeping pets safe and cool during hot weather.

ASPCA recommends giving pets lots of water. The organization also recommends keeping a close eye on pets especially when they are near pools. ASPCA also urges people to never leave animals in their vehicles.

“When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum,” the ASPCA states.

Burn ban

Robeson County Fire Marshal Stephanie Chavis continued Monday to remind local fire departments of the county’s burn ban, which remains in place. The ban was put in place Friday because of dry conditions in Robeson County.

“It’s just so dry people don’t need to be burning,” she told The Robesonian Monday.

“It will remain in effect until I feel like we receive enough of rainfall to saturate the ground,” Chavis said.

Rainfall from Sunday thunderstorms equated to about 1 to 2 inches in areas in the southern part of the county such as those located south of Fairmont and Orrum, Pfaff said. Lumberton rainfall measured from 1/4 to 1/2 an inch.

Most of Robeson County is exhibiting dry conditions with more than 75% of the county in a moderate drought and 21.9% in a severe drought classification, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System at Drought.gov.

Chavis said she issued the ban for safety reasons, which include the safety of the public, and fire personnel and North Carolina Forest Service rangers who respond to fires.

“I just have to look after everybody’s safety,” she said.

Dry weekend

Fortunately, individuals planning to celebrate the Father’s Day and Juneteenth should see dry weather conditions, Pfaff said on Monday.

For weather updates, visit https://forecast.weather.gov/.