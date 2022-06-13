Increases to water, sewer rates effective July 1

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here adopted the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget during a recent meeting, which included increases in water and sewer rates, according to the St. Pauls’ interim town administrator.

The budget includes a General Fund totaling $3,624,611, which is $223,247 more than the previous fiscal year.

Changes adopted with the new budget include a one-time fee per year of $20 from residents and $50 from businesses which will be put toward stormwater and street improvements, according to Debra McNeill, St. Pauls’ interim town administrator.

Town leadership also approved $1 increases to water and sewer rates, she said. The increase will bring the monthly base rate for water, sewer and sanitation to $70 effective July 1.

Swearing-in ceremonies

Also during the meeting, commissioners Annie Stephens, John Gudauskas Jr., Donna Patterson and Joseph Weindel were sworn in to new terms on the board.

Weindel replaces outgoing Commissioner Deborah Inman who served about seven years on the board after her appointment to serve the remaining two years of Jerry Weindel’s term. She was appointed to the board when Weindel became mayor in 2015, according to McNeill. Inman did not file for reelection.

Inman was also honored and presented a plaque and flowers by the town in appreciation of her service, McNeill said.

Other matters

Commissioners also approved a one-year contract with auditing firm S. Preston Douglas & Associates.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson was appointed to serve as a Lumber River Council of Governments member, a role previously held by Inman.

Commissioners then appointed Inman and Mamie Anderson to serve on the St. Pauls Planning Board.

McNeill and Commissioners Gudauskas, Jackson and Patterson were appointed to the newly-formed historical committee to help historian Blake Tyner in his efforts to publish a new book containing St. Pauls history, McNeill said.

