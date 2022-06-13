RALEIGH — Robeson Health Care Corporation has been awarded an $800,000 grant to expand services for the treatment of individuals with opioid use disorder.

The Health Care Corporation is one of 20 sites across the state receiving a share of the nearly $16 million to expand evidence-based treatment services, employment, housing and transportation support through innovative pilot programs that seek to enhance the treatment and recovery support of individuals with opioid use disorders, according to a Monday announcement made by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Accidental drug overdose is the number one cause of accidental deaths in North Carolina and nationwide, according to NCDHHS. In North Carolina, from 2000 to 2020, more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to drug overdoses.

“The opioid epidemic has taken the lives of far too many North Carolinians,” said Deepa Avula, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

“These funds will help communities build strong, comprehensive approaches to addressing the opioid crisis and will save lives. To treat this disease, we must help support the other areas of someone’s life — gainful employment, stable housing and reliable transportation can massively help someone stay on the path of recovery,” Avula said.

The grants were made available as a result of a multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, resolving investigations into the company’s role in advising opioid companies on how to promote their drugs and profit from the opioid epidemic, according to NCDHHS.

Providers will use grant funds to enhance and supplement existing services and/or implement new services including:

— Expanding employment and transportation supports through innovative pilot programs.

— Supporting individuals with opioid use disorder who are involved in the criminal justice system.

— Expanding proven treatment supports, such as medication assisted treatment, and to improve connections to care and treatment, especially for individuals hospitalized for overdose.

— Expanding supportive housing services that are inclusive of individuals with substance use disorders, particularly those participating in medication-assisted treatment.