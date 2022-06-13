Robeson County drivers can still find gasoline priced below $5 per gallon, but according to price watchers, that may not last for long.

“The cost of a barrel of oil is more than $120, nearly double last August’s price, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply,” according to a statement from AAA. “Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand remains robust as the summer driving season ramps up. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged and is 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago.

Today’s national average is $5.01 — an all-time high never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000. The average price of gas in North Carolina is not far behind at $4.67 per gallon.

“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

For the eighth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has continued climbing, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reaching the $5 per gallon mark as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but we are still just one potential jolt to supply away from heading even higher.”

De Haan said gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels.

“Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand’s rise, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs,” De Haan said.

Gas Price Trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $4.99 per gallon, up 50 cents from last week, followed by $4.89, $4.69, $4.59 and $4.79 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. price is $4.89 per gallon, about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $6.19/gal, while the bottom 10% average $4.43/gal.

The states with the lowest average prices: Georgia ($4.47), Mississippi ($4.52), and Arkansas ($4.53).

The states with the highest prices: California ($6.42), Nevada ($5.65), and Illinois ($5.63).