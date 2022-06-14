The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Friday through Monday reports of break-ins in the following areas:

Melinda Road, Pembroke; Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Lovette Road, Lumberton; Kitchen Street Road, Rowland; and N.C. 710 North, Red Springs.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Friday through Monday reports of thefts in the following areas:

Tara Drive, Fairmont; Love Road, Red Springs; Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Wire Grass Road, Orrum; U.S. 74 West, Orrum; Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Circle Drive, Lumberton; N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Old Baker Road, Maxton; Southfork Road, Parkton; Red Hill Road, Maxton; North Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Broadridge Road, Lumberton; Allenton Road, Lumberton; Jay Cee Hut Road, Pembroke; Lovette Road, Lumberton; and N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Friday a report of an assault involving a weapon that occurred on Jonas Drive in Shannon.

The Lumberton Police Department received Friday and Sunday reports of break-ins in the following areas:

Pait’s Home Improvement, Walnut Street, Lumberton; Seventh Street, Lumberton; and Hayswood Avenue, Lumberton.

The Lumberton Police Department received Friday and Saturday reports of thefts in the following areas:

Jacobs Street, Lumberton; Sinclair Street, Hollyridge Apartments; Walmart, Fayetteville Road, Lumberton; Food Lion, Roberts Avenue, Lumberton; Campbell’s Used Cars, Pine Street, Lumberton; and Cheryl Drive, Lumberton.

The Lumberton Police Department received Friday a report of an assault involving a weapon that occurred in the area of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.