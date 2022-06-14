LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College is offering education in the form of firearms training as more people continue their search for ways to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“We just recently completed training for a church group this past Saturday for 16 students,” said Lee Hinson, director of law enforcement training at Robeson Community College. “Classes are usually pretty steady but there has been an increase in demand.”

Robeson Community College offers two courses in gun safety – basic firearms training and concealed carry. The next concealed carry course will take place June 25 at the Firing Range located at the Emergency Training Center off of South Roberts Avenue, about seven miles away from the main campus.

“The concealed carry course is open to anyone,” Hinson said. “It is basically a certificate course, that once you earn, you take it to the [Robeson County] Sheriff’s Office to apply to get a concealed carry permit.”

“We also offer a basic firearms class for those who do not have a knowledge base of guns, or who are nervous around handguns and would have trouble qualifying for the concealed carry permit,” he said.

Hinson says the basic firearms class teaches gun safety, gun function, storage and offers more one-on-one interaction with the instructor. The college currently offers this course every other month, with the next course to be held July 23.

“If there is an increase in demand, we will offer more courses,” said Hinson. “We can also make arrangements with the instructor to offer training for groups.”

Hinson says that the college is considering adding additional safety training for the public that could potentially save lives if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.

“We know education is powerful and we are hoping to be able to offer those type of courses to the public soon,” Hinson said. “We currently offer similar training to law enforcement for rapid deployment.”

Students who register for the gun safety courses must bring their own handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition. The cost to attend is $70 for each course.

Anyone interested in signing up for the course should contact Hinson at 910-272-3691 or send him an email at [email protected]

Cheryl Hemric is Robeson Community College’s Public Information officer. Hemric can be reached by phone at 910-272-3241 or email at [email protected]