LUMBERTON — For the ninth week out of the last 10, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has increased over the past seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 409 new confirmed virus cases in the county between June 7 and Monday, up from 340 from May 31 to June 6.

Cases had dropped from 381 between May 24-30 to 340 in the subsequent seven days, but the decrease was ultimately short-lived.

“For the week, the wastewater surveillance system found viral loads equal to the previous week, which is also true for emergency room visits for COVID,” said Bill Smith, the county Health Department director. “Hospital admissions were up over 10% from the previous week. On CDC’s Community Transmission map Robeson County remains moderate for transmission, or ‘yellow.’”

The weekly case count of 409 is the most in a seven-day period since the county saw 416 cases from Feb. 15-21; it is still just 11.6% of the county’s pandemic high of 3,525 cases in a seven-day period, recorded Jan. 18-24 of this year.

There have been 44,998 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County for the fourth consecutive week and the 11th time in the last 12 weeks. There have been 543 total virus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

In other virus-related news, federal health officials said Sunday that kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children.

The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where outside experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.

Late last week the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.

If regulators clear the shots by one or both companies, vaccinations could begin as soon as next week with the drugmakers ready to rapidly ship doses ordered by the government. Parents have been pressing federal officials for months for the opportunity to protect their smallest children as more adults shed masks and abandon other public health precautions.

While only about 3% of U.S. COVID cases are in the age group 6 months to 4 years, hospitalization and death rates in that group are higher than those for older children, according to the FDA’s analysis — one reason experts have said protecting this group is important.

The FDA said children who received Pfizer’s shots during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies expected to protect them against coronavirus. That’s the basic threshold needed to win FDA authorization. But additional testing turned up key differences, with stronger results for Pfizer.

Pfizer’s vaccine, given as a three-shot series, appeared 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, although that calculation was based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants. The figure could change as Pfizer’s study continues.

Moderna’s two-dose series was only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections, though the two companies’ shots were tested at different times during the pandemic, when different variants were circulating. Moderna has begun testing a booster for tots.

On Wednesday, the FDA will ask an independent panel of vaccine experts to debate both companies’ data before voting. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s recommendations, but the process is seen as a key step in publicly vetting the shots.

The FDA is expected to make its official decision shortly after Wednesday’s all-day meeting. The next step: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how to use vaccines, will convene its own expert panel to debate which tots need vaccinations.

It’s not clear how much demand there will initially be for the shots. A recent survey suggests only 1 in 5 parents of young children would get their kids vaccinated right away. Vaccines have been available since November for older U.S. schoolchildren, yet less than a third of those ages 5 to 11 have gotten the two recommended doses, according to government figures.

Smith expects demand for the shots to be low in Robeson County.

“This week approval should be given for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be given to children under age 5 years old,” Smith said. “As referenced before, only 9% of the children who are 5 to 11 years old have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine so the likelihood of a groundswell for demand in this county for this newly eligible population is slim.”