ROWLAND — The door was open Tuesday during the Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting for public discussion on a $1.8 million spending plan for the town’s 2022-23 budget year.

The proposed budget is about $100,000 greater than last year’s budget but still maintains balance, according to Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend, who crafted the plan.

“It balances with the revenues and the expenditures we’re going to have,” Townsend said.

The bulk of the proposed budget, $569,370, goes to the town’s Police Department. Administrative costs will make up $196,974 of the budget and the Powell Bill fund will total $91,100. The total General Fund budget is $1,223,050 which is up about $80,000 from last year’s budget.

The Water/Sewer Fund totals $675,300, bringing the total fiscal year budget to $1,898,350.

The proposed budget keeps the property tax rate at 79 cents for every $100 in property value, but increases the water and sewer fees by $1, as done in the previous three budget cycles.

Still, residents voiced their displeasure with the rate hike and the additional debt services fee they must pay to make up for U.S. Department of Agriculture loans the town has been paying off since the 1990s.

Townsend said the debt service fee will not go off the water-sewer bill anytime soon.

“We gone be paying for that the rest of our lives,” said Barbara Baker. “I guess our children and grandchildren will still be paying for that.”

The proposed budget does not increase residential solid waste fees, however, commercial dumpster prices will rise by 20%

The budget includes funding to purchase a new vehicle for the Public Works Department, as well as a new administrative position on staff. It also includes a 5% pay increase across the board for all town employees, a decision that was championed by Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“It’s tough out there the way gas prices are here, the way things have gone up, people can hardly make it,” Hunt said. “People do need money. You can’t make it without money.”

Hunt also complimented Townsend on a well-crafted budget.

“It looks good to me David,” Hunt said.

