Horne hired as new PSRC PIO

LUMBERTON — After some debate, Public Schools of Robeson County leaders voted to approve an architectural firm and general construction firm for the construction project of the future career and tech center.

Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s recommendation to approve SfL+a Architects eventually went through after school board members struck down a substitute motion made by board member William Gentry and seconded by Randy Lawson to delay the decision to the next monthly board meeting to allow for the input of new board members.

Gentry’s motion failed when board members Craig Lowry, Linda Emanuel, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Terry Locklear, and Henry Brewer voted in opposition. Gentry was joined in favor of his motion by board members John Simmons, Randy Lawson and Vonta Leach.

Board members voting in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation were Brewer, Lowry, Emanuel, Fairley-Ferebee and Locklear.

Leach said board members are “rushing” the process to build the new career and tech center.

“Is it what’s best for the individual or is it what’s best for the Public Schools of Robeson County?” Leach said.

He said he never heard about costs related to having the center in COMtech such as upkeep and security fees.

PSRC Chief Finance Officer Erica Setzer said the school district pays $2,300 per quarter in those fees for land owned in the business park.

Randy Lawson spoke of a previous vote in which board members delayed a decision to allow new members to have a say in the matter.

“We need to proceed,” Emanuel said. “Vote it up. Vote it down. Let’s move.”

Craig Lowry said if a vote was not taken in favor of the matter, project costs would continue to climb and a school would not be built.

Additionally, board members voted to approve using Metcon Construction as the general contractor in the project.

Board members opposing the approval of the construction company were Simmons, Gentry, Lawson and Leach.

Dwayne Smith said he abstained from voting on the items out of “respect” for future board members.

New Public Information officer named

In other business, board members approved naming Jessica Horne as the school district’s chief Communications officer on Tuesday.

Horne will replace Gordon Burnette who will serve his last day in the role on June 23 before taking on the role of chief Communications officer for the Brunswick County School District on June 27. She will begin her new position July 1 after serving her last day as a reporter at The Robesonian on June 29.

Burnette, who has served in the PSRC role since 2019, tendered his resignation on May 31.

“I have truly enjoyed working for the Public Schools of Robeson County and have taken immense pride in representing PSRC as the district’s spokesperson to our internal and external stakeholders. I will take the experiences and lessons learned in PSRC with me throughout my professional career,” Burnette told The Robesonian.

“The position with the Brunswick County School District was an opportunity I could not pass up as it will allow my family and me the opportunity to plant our roots closer to the coast. Brunswick County has a great school district, and I am excited to see what the future holds,” he added.

Burnette also extended words of gratitude to Superintendent Freddie Williamson “for his unwavering commitment and leadership,” and to staff members and others in the district for their leadership and efforts to better the district.

“I would like to thank my colleagues at the Central Office for their dedication to this district and for always putting the needs of our students first,” Burnette said.

“I would like to thank the Board of Education for their commitment to the children of Robeson County … Thank you to PSRC and the Robeson County community for the last few years – it was a wonderful experience,” Burnette added.

Superintendent Williamson thanked Burnette for his efforts.

“You’ve done an outstanding job,” Williamson said.

Attorney search continues

After emerging from closed session, board members spoke of continuing the process of hiring a new attorney.

The Robesonian learned at that time that Board Attorney Grady Hunt had tendered his resignation in May. He will serve his last day on June 30. He told board members he would continue to provide service until another attorney is retained by the board.

Hunt has served as the board’s attorney for 28 years, he told The Robesonian.

“It just seemed like the right time. You know, I’ve got other areas of practice and other things that I’m doing,” Hunt said.

Hunt serves as the attorney for the Hoke County Board of Commissioners, a North Carolina Board of Transportation member and the chairman of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force.

The board is working with the North Carolina School Board Association and North Carolina Association of School Administrators in the process.

The job posting was initially shared on the NCASA website on June 3 and closes on June 30.

Outgoing board members honored

Board members also honored outgoing members Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and Dwayne Smith with plaques of appreciation for their service. Tre’ Britt won the election for Smith’s District 8 seat, for which Smith did not file for reelection. Melissa Ocean won the primary election unseating Fairley-Ferebee.

Fairley-Ferebee said she was grateful to God for the ability to serve on the board during her tenure.

Brenda’s son Len Fairley II shared words of praise for his mother and her 26 years of service on the school board.

“I can honestly say she gave it her all,” he said. ” …We appreciate you. We love you and we thank you.”

“She’s fought for Maxton harder than anybody I know,” Board Chairman Mike Smith said.

Dwayne Smith became emotional during his farewell remarks.

“It’s been an honor to serve these last 12 years through the thick and the thin on this board here,” he said.

“I’m gonna miss this. I’m gonna miss the challenges but you have my number,” he added.

Board members also shared words of gratitude for Dwayne’s service and lessons he taught them along the way.

“Love you, man,” Brewer said. “I just admire the outspokenness that you have.”

“You can have a difference of opinion and still respect each other,” Emanuel said. “And that’s what I’ve learned from Dwayne.”

Public comments

Board members heard from Joe Locklear, who spoke of an incident involving a water gun located in his son’s vehicle that led to his suspension. His son, who graduated from Purnell Swett High School this year, was suspended after a student claimed he pointed an air rifle at them on campus, according to Locklear.

His son was suspended and finished his senior year through virtual school, according to Bobby Locklear, PSRC’s assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.

“My goal here tonight is to have this ‘air rifle incident/suspension’ removed from my son’s school record. This one matter could possibly hold him back form furthering his education or hold him back from certain career opportunities that would require a copy of his high school transcript,” Locklear said in written comments obtained by The Robesonian.

Board members also heard from Doug McBroom who spoke of an error in the school board’s May minutes alleging that he caused a disruption and was asked to leave the meeting. The incident McBroom spoke of took place during a heated exchange with a school board member.

“All I want you to do is fix the error,” McBroom said. “If you’re not gonna fix it, justify why you’re not going to.”

Other matters

Also during the meeting, various high school teams including Lumberton boys’ soccer, St. Pauls football, Red Springs boys’ cross country, Lumberton wrestling, St. Pauls girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, Purnell Swett girls’ basketball and Purnell Swett softball were recognized as conference champions by Jerome Hunt, PSRC’s Athletic director.

Coaches and players of the year also were recognized and give plaques during the meeting.

Robeson Planetarium and Science Center Director Ken Brandt was honored with the presentation of a trophy for his title of North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Administrator of the Year. The award was presented by Leon Pfeiffer, NCASA’s executive director.

Also approved on Tuesday were:

— A right-of-way easement for an area on U.S. 74 to be used by Lumbee River EMC to access a construction site.

— EC providers contract lists for the summer and 2022-23 school year.

— Career and Technical Education Plan.

— Budget amendments.

— Allowing S. Preston Douglas to audit the school district for the fiscal year ending June 30.

— A micro-purchase threshold increase from $10,000 to $30,000 to increase federal procurement of funds. The increase was necessary because of legislation, Setzer said.

