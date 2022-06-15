LUMBERTON — Woodman Life recently gifted several flags to Robeson Community College during a 247th birthday celebration for the United States Army.

The college received two indoor flags Tuesday with poles to be displayed inside the Military Affiliated Resource Center, as well as outdoor flags that will be used on new poles constructed by the entrance leading to the resource center between Building 13 and Building 14.

Sales Representatives Vickie Britt and Pat Freeman presented the flags to Lisa Hunt, assistant vice president of Foundation and Grants; Deborah Kauba, the assistant director of financial aid; and Ronnie Locklear, assistant vice president of Student Services.

“This is what we are about, we are about community, family, and civic and giving back to the communities and we are so proud that the veterans center has opened up here,” Britt said during the presentation. “This is wonderful. We want to honor our veterans always.”

The presentation took place Tuesday in the new Military Affiliated Resource Center located in Building 13.

“We are very thankful to our local Woodmen of the World Insurance office for their support of our Center,” Hunt said. “It means a lot to have the support of our community as we strive to bring additional resources to campus for our student veterans and those who are actively serving in our armed services.”