FAIR BLUFF — A nonprofit animal rescue organization is seeking volunteers to help it construct a sanctuary for exotic animals here.

Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue plans to build a 56-acre sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic animals at 658 Main St. in Fair Bluff. Volunteers are needed to assist with perimeter fencing installation and miscellaneous construction on June 25, July 9 and July 23, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All interested volunteers must be at least 18 years old to work with ladders and tools, able to lift a minimum of 15 pounds and comfortable working in various weather conditions. No experience is necessary. Groups are welcomed.

To sign up or learn more about additional volunteer opportunities, contact Rhonda Billeaud at [email protected] or 910.840.1886.

The sanctuary will be a safe haven and provide quality lifetime care for neglected big cats, wolves, bears and other predatory species rescued from private ownership, backyard breeders, circuses, cub petting operations, roadside zoos, the entertainment industry and other poor conditions.

SWR will never breed, buy, sell or use animals for the purpose of profit or entertainment and prioritizes educating the public on the overpopulation of exotic animals, especially big cats, in captivity and offers offsite educational programs for all ages and groups.

“It is our hope with education awareness more people will avoid situations that contribute to the exotic pet crisis and animal sanctuaries will no longer be necessary,” a press release from the organization reads.

”Help us inspire others to make an impact on the future by respecting and protecting our endangered species,” the statement continues.

Anyone interested in volunteering, scheduling a program or obtaining more information can contact Billeaud.