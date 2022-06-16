Units to provide services for people with substance use disorders

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary, at the podium, speaks Thursday to more than 50 people in attendance of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Eastpointe to celebrate the project to deploy six mobile health units to combat substance use disorders in Robeson and surrounding counties.

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary, third from left, cuts the ribbon alongside Eastpointe CEO Sarah Stroud and others Thursday for a project to drive down substance use disorders in RObeson and surrounding counties through the deployment of mobile health units.

LUMBERTON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Eastpointe’s mobile health unit project drew more than 50 people to the Lumberton site including the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary on Thursday.

The purchase of six mobile health unit buses was made possible by $2.5 million in federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funding, according to a press release by Eastpointe. The units will be staffed with personnel from the following providers: ATS of North Carolina, Stephens Outreach Center, Waynesboro Family Clinic, and Holt Assessment Services.

Jerry Jones, Eastpointe Area Board chair and Greene County commissioner, said the board hopes the health units are a “big part of the solution” when it comes to addressing and treating substance use disorders.

“With these vehicles, we now have the capacity to reach every county we serve,” said Sarah Stroud, Eastpointe’s CEO. “Now we can deliver care to every corner in every community.”

Service and timeline

Two units will primarily serve people in Robeson and Scotland counties, while the remaining units will be dispatched to the remaining eight counties serviced by Eastpointe, according to William Sellers, Eastpointe’s Community Relations specialist.

Stroud said the units should officially begin serving patients on July 1. In the meantime, training continues to occur for members involved in the effort.

“Transportation, as we know, has been an issue in our county,” Stroud told The Robesonian.

Thus, the organization has taken the approach of taking medical care to patients.

Stroud said the mobile health units have “been a dream of ours for a long time.”

Stats

Wixie Stephens, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, said the additions are needed in Robeson County.

“It’s a crisis in this county,” Stephens said of substance use disorders.

There were 234 visits to the Emergency Department by Robeson County residents “involving medications or drugs with dependency potential” in 2022 when compared to the 230 visits from January to May in 2021, according to a June report by the North Carolina Injury and Violence Prevention Branch.

The American Indian population accounted for more than 50% of those ED visits, according to NCIVPB.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery attended the ribbon-cutting event and told The Robesonian he welcomes any help to drive down substance use disorders in the American Indian community and county as a whole.

“We are facing an epidemic,” Lowery said. ” … We need additional resources. We need anything we can get.”

More funding needed

“We are all deeply in this together,” said Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS’ secretary.

Kinsley said many lessons can be learned from COVID alone.

“The wellbeing of my neighbor impacts my own health,” he said, of one lesson.

Kinsley said the funding for the operations of the vehicles is available now, but more needs to be done to expand services to people who can’t afford them. Kinsley encouraged those in attendance to speak with their legislators and urge them to do their part in securing more funding.

More than one million North Carolinians do not have health insurance, he said. If Medicaid expansion in North Carolina occurs, more than 12,000 Robesonians would be covered.

House Bill 149, which seeks to expand Medicaid, has received support in the state Senate and has been referred to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the N.C. House.

Kinsley thanked Eastpointe for their efforts in the mobile health unit project to reach constituents and provide needed care.

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]