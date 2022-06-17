Jones: ‘We just want justice and awareness on his case’

LUMBERTON — Flashes of red and gold glimmered in the Friday afternoon breeze from balloons that lined Martin Luther King Jr. Drive posted to remind the community of a life lost too soon and the need for justice in an unsolved homicide.

Friday marked the two-year anniversary of Azell Jamil Houston’s death, which remains unsolved. Houston was found dead in his vehicle on June 17, 2020, on Old Lowery Road near Red Springs.

“We continue to seek the truth from persons that continue to refuse to fully cooperate in this investigation,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We want to bring closure to a grieving family as no one deserves not knowing who or what led to the murder of a loved one.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call involving a wreck and a person shot at that time, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe the shooting occurred “when Houston was leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway Track.”

“This day is a day of pain I feel every day,” his mother Lisa Jones wrote in a social media post.

The balloons were placed Friday afternoon by six people including family members and friends of Houston, Jones told The Robesonian. Some people even stopped to help in the effort.

“His case remains unsolved and we would like to bring it back to light today makes two years he has passed and we still have no answers,” Azell’s sister India Jones said on Friday. “The detectives have gone silent and the witnesses will not come forward due to fear.”

Balloons were placed by the roadway to bring awareness to his case with hopes someone will speak up and help bring justice to Houston’s case, his family members said.

“They just need to talk. Tell the truth,” Lisa said. “They know what happened.”

Golden star-shaped and red heart-shaped balloons were placed on N.C. 41 at China King near Turner Terrace, creating a path on each side of the roadway.

Balloons could be seen down the roadway near Sunset Mobile Home Park where Houston grew up to the intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sanchez Road, not far from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Houston’s name was spelled in balloons placed by China King, clearly visible to motorists passing through the busy intersection.

“We just want justice and awareness on his case,” India Jones said.

Her brother was once a Lumberton High School “all-star wrestler” and “the backbone of the family,” his sister said.

Houston is the fifth person in the family who lost his life in a Robeson County homicide, India said. Among them were Michael Lesane, Gary Wayne Adams and Clifton Jones who all lost their lives in separate shooting incidents.

Houston left behind three children and a fiance. He also left behind efforts to give back to others, according to his mother.

“He wanted to work with children,” Lisa Jones said.

Houston was passionate about giving back to children in the community that didn’t have access to a youth program like he did growing up.

Houston created the Born Leaders organization to create more opportunities for those children, she said.

“Anything to keep them off the streets that’s what he wanted to do,” Lisa said.

His family members are working to further the organization with plans to provide scholarships and educational activities. The organization will also help serve pregnant teens and children who have lost family members such as parents.

“Everything that he was doing was trying to better the community,” she added.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]