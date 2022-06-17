LUMBERTON — A Red Springs High School teacher’s passion for helping others propelled her into the profession.

Brenda A. Oxendine chairs the Exceptional Children’s program at the high school, where she teaches grades 9-12. Oxendine was recognized recently as the school’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

What led Oxendine to the vocation continues to sustain her as she returns day in and day out to a classroom full of pupils.

“I have always loved working with special needs students and adults and teaching gave me the opportunity to continue my passion,” she told The Robesonian in a statement.

Oxendine said the most important part of teaching is “advocating for my students.”

“I always tell my students that once they walk into my classroom, they are my children and I love them as if they were my own,” she added.

One of the greatest gifts she receives includes visits from former students.

“It’s great when you have students graduate high school or transfer away but they still come to the school and visit you or send you flowers just because you were such an inspiration to their lives. This has happened to me on many occasions, I love the feeling,” she said.

Oxendine also shared advice for future educators.

“Don’t teach for the income, teach for the love of the students. That will take you so much farther than you could ever imagine,” Oxendine said.

She also told The Robesonian when she faces challenges, she leans on the power of prayer to overcome them.

When she is not helping her students thrive in the classroom, the Pembroke resident can be found enjoying hobbies that include singing, landscaping, shopping and spending time with her family.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]