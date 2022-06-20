Gas prices across the country as well as here in Robeson County dropped slightly on Monday, but remain at record levels.

The Robesonian recorded that the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Robeson County was $4.61. The average price within Lumberton was almost a nickel cheaper at $4.57 on Monday.

Local drivers are paying significantly less than the national average of $4.97.

Nationally, drivers have seen the price of a gallon of gas drop for the first time in nine weeks. At $4.97 per gallon the price is 5 cents lower than the previous week, according to data provided by GasBuddy, which was compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 37.3 cents from a month ago and $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

“Finally some relief. For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

The average price of gasoline in North Carolina and other southern states remains among the lowest in the nation, thanks in part to the close proximity to refineries and lower taxes.

