PEMBROKE — A familiar face is in town serving as police chief and bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

James Jones Jr. was hired earlier this month, according to a statement from the Town of Pembroke. He formerly served in the department as a patrol officer from 1989 to 1991.

Jones took the reins of the department on June 13. Interim Pembroke Chief of Police Adrian Hunt was serving in the role left vacant by the resignation of former Chief of Police Edward Locklear effective Nov. 30, 2021.

Hunt, who has served a little more than 25 years on the police force, will return to the role of captain/assistant chief, according to Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

Jones told The Robesonian he has several goals including operating the department as a team-oriented leader.

“The police department as a whole, we wanna work as a team,” he said.

“I wanna do some extensive in-service training,” Jones added.

Jones said learning of the job opening piqued his interest.

The job gave Jones an opportunity to bring his experience to the department and continue serving the public through law enforcement, he said.

Familiar face

Jones may be new to the department’s police chief role, but many people may know him as a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper. Jones retired as a master trooper in 2016 after serving 20 years in the NCSHP, according to the town’s statement.

He went on to serve as a part-time police officer for the towns of Parkton and St. Pauls. His experience in law enforcement spans Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland and Mecklenburg counties, according to the town.

He also previously ran for election to the office of Robeson County’s sheriff, which he lost in 2018 to Burnis Wilkins.

Education, experience and certifications

Jones graduated from Magnolia High School before obtaining his Basic Law Enforcement Certificate and Associate Degree in Applied Science from Robeson Community College, according to the release. Jones holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate through the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

He also is a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, which is the highest award for state service given by the governor’s office.

“Throughout his career, Jones has been actively engaged in the community through his work as a Police Officer and through his participation in a number of organizations including serving as a member of the Rennert Fire Department and Mecklenburg County Special Response Team,” according to the release. “Jones holds certifications in SWAT (Special Weapons and Training), Drug Interdiction, and Advanced Tactical Training, among other certifications.”

St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens wishes Jones well.

He told The Robesonian he remembers working with Jones during Jones’ time as a state trooper and on the St. Pauls Police Department.

“He’s definitely an asset to Pembroke,” Owens said.

He described Jones as a “very kind person” who will serve the Pembroke community well.

Jones is the eldest son of the late James A. Jones Sr. and the late Ellen Jane Jones. He and his wife, Sara, reside in Shannon. They are the legal guardians of Tyson Bryant. They attend Morning Star Community Baptist Church of Lumberton.