Mayor: Downtown revitalization is at the center of event

FAIRMONT — A Summer Business Expo Event is set for Saturday in Fairmont’s downtown area to draw interest and further the town’s bid to revitalize the area, according to Mayor Charles Kemp.

The town of Fairmont’s Summer Business Expo Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downtown area.

“This is a big deal for us,” Kemp said.

There are 32 vendors registered to set up in the area, he said.

“It’s about drawing people downtown in a specific area,” Kemp said.

The mayor hopes that attendees will see empty storefronts in the downtown area as opportunities for them to open businesses of their own, he said.

“What I’m looking for in addition to mixed-use and full rentals of all the buildings is some kind of magnet store,” he said.

The mayor said a store like an antique shop, restaurant or variety store would be an ideal candidate.

“I think that would speed up the process of people coming downtown,” he said.

The mayor and Angie Lovin, the owner of Angie’s Touch of Class salon and mayor’s adviser for downtown revitalization, will be present with the contact information of store owners to share with people interested in becoming store renters or obtaining information about the process of renting an area downtown.

Kemp told The Robesonian that Robeson Health Care Corporation’s plans to construct a new South Robeson Medical Center at 1212 Walnut St., which is within walking distance of downtown stores, will add to the town’s revitalization efforts.

“That’s gonna really make a difference,” he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the center on June 2. During the ceremony, Health Care Corporation leaders spoke of plans to have the center in operation next summer.

“On June 19, Fairmont’s downtown is different than it was on Dec. 19,” Kemp said.

The mayor spoke of the town’s efforts to have buildings inspected in January that led to the condemnation of nine buildings, which were considered by the county’s inspector as unsafe.

One thrift store recently opened downtown and two other businesses are in the process of opening including a restaurant and a store that will sell baked goods and other food items, he said.

“Our downtown has improved,” he added.

Kemp said it is his “fond wish” to have all store areas, rented, sold, rehabilitated and used.

For more information about the event or how to rent space in downtown Fairmont, contact Kemp at 910-740-0277.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]