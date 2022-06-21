LUMBERTON — While the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped marginally in the last week, the county saw its first two virus-related deaths in more than a month, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

Two virus-related deaths were reported in the county between June 14 and Monday, ending a stretch of four consecutive weeks without any deaths; there had been just one virus-related death in the county from March 22 through June 14, and this marks the first time there have been multiple deaths in the same week since March 15-21.

The county’s total pandemic death toll is currently 543, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The county saw a very small drop in the number of new confirmed cases; 404 cases were reported from June 14 through Monday, down from 408 from June 7-13.

There have been 45,400 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

“Most of the indicators show an improvement as it relates to viral spread,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Declining rates were seen in emergency room visits for COVID, overall number of cases and wastewater system viral loads; hospital admissions rose but typically this parameter occurs subsequent to increases and decreases in the amount of virus in the community.”

Robeson County remains categorized as “yellow,” for moderate community spread, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Tranmission Map. Over one quarter of North Carolina is now “red,” for high transmission, including of the “middle” counties on the state’s eastern coast, Smith said.

Over 15% of electronically submitted lab test results were positive for the virus, far above the stated 5% goal.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children starting at the age of six months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC gave approval over the weekend.

“Vaccine has been arriving for the first wave,” Smith said. “The Health Department is a part of the second wave which should arrive late this week or early next week. Because both Pfizer and Moderna is being received, you should contact your intended provider to ascertain vaccine availability. As a reminder, pharmacies are not allowed to vaccinate children under age 3.”