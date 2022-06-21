MAXTON — Commissioners here approved Tuesday a $6.2 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that includes no rate hikes for Maxton residents.

Residents spoke neither for nor against the budget during the public hearing also held Tuesday on the matter.

The budget, which goes into effect July 1, is made up of a $2,650,220 General Fund Balance that includes $851,010 for administrative expenses, $803,990 for Public Works, $903,110 for the Police Department and $31,000 for the recreational expenses.

Money is set asside for sidewalk resurfacing, a packer bucket truck, a land burning machine plus a camera system.

The town’s budget reflects Powell Bill appropriations in the amount of $150,000 plus funding from a $1.8 million Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure Grant and $747,664 in American Rescue Plan funding, which is the cause for the significant increase from the current year’s $3.5 million budget.”

The budget maintains the current water and sewer rates and keeps the property tax rate at 80 cents per $100 of property value.

“Our budget is pretty much the same as last year,” Mayor Paul Davis said.

New chief of police

“Interim” was dropped from William Davis’ title on Tuesday, making him Maxton’s newest chief of police.

Magistrate Amy McCrimmon administered the Oath of Office for Davis, solidifying him in the new role.

“I’m still in shock,” Davis told The Robesonian.

Commissioners and residents had a chance to shake hands with and offer congratulations to Davis during a short reception.

In February, Davis stepped up as interim when Na’Shayla Nelson submitted her letter of resignation after a year in the position. She plans to continue employment as an Adjunct professor with Virginia State University, a is serving as the assistant chief of police at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

“When Chief Nelson left, there was no other place or person that I wanted to seek out except for Chief Davis,” Town Manager Angela Pitchford said. “He is doing great. He is a hard worker.”

Davis is no stranger to Maxton, having begun working for the Police Department in 2001.

“He left us for a little bit and came back in 2004,” Pitchford said.

Davis worked his way up the ranks in the department. He also gained experience working for the Robeson County Jail and was assistant chief for the Rowland and Fairmont Police Departments.

During that time he accumulated experience in juvenile, homicide, and narcotics divisions.

In the new role, which officially begins Wednesday, Davis said he hopes to address the lack of connection between the town and the community.

