ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Police Department has planned a public swearing-in ceremony for its newest member during a July 5 workshop meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners.

St. Pauls Patrol Officer Stephen Johnson was hired May 16 and took the oath of office on June 22, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

Johnson is a native of St. Pauls and is the son of Sonya Johnson and Lt. Earl Johnson, of the Fayetteville State University Police Department. Johnson’s father also serves as an auxiliary officer for the St. Pauls Police Department.

“Stephen is a very respectful person whom I’ve watched grow into the man he is today,” Owens said.

The patrol officer completed Basic Law Enforcement Training at Robeson Community College and graduated on May 9.

“He will definitely be an asset to our department and our community,” Owens added.