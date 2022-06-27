LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education has planned a special-called meeting for Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Central Office located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The meeting also will be broadcast on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WFeugxAZuc.

Among items to be discussed are the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Certification Form, SfL+a Architect’s Fee Contract, Metcon Inc. Construction manager fee contract, certified/classified personnel and legal issues.