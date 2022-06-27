LUMBERTON — Two people lost their lives in separate crashes during the weekend including a victim in a hit-and-run.

Jimmy Locklear, 46, of Maxton, died Sunday after the 1998 Ford pickup truck he was driving on Old Red Springs Road crashed, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. The NCSHP was dispatched about 10:57 p.m. to the crash about 3.8 miles west of Pembroke.

Locklear’s vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and reentered the road before running off the road to the right. The driver then overcorrected and the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and struck a ditch, Lewis said.

Locklear was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was transported by EMS to UNC Health Southeastern and died of his injuries, Lewis said.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, the first sergeant said. However, a toxicology report is pending to determine if impairment was a factor.

Hit-and-run

One day earlier, a 42-year-old Lumberton man lost his life in a hit-and-run, Lewis said.

Montrea Howell was struck by a vehicle on Bee Gee Road about 1.8 miles outside of Lumberton city limits, Lewis said. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The NCSHP responded to the report about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, he said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the NCSHP at 910-618-5555.

Stats

In 2022 alone, there have been 27 lives lost in traffic crashes within the State Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction in Robeson County, Lewis said. There were 30 people who lost their lives from Jan. 1 to June 27, 2021.

Last year, a total of 56 people died in crashes on Robeson County roadways within NCSHP jurisdiction alone, he said.

This year, there have been 23 crashes in NCSHP jurisdiction in Robeson County when compared to 27 crashes in 2021 during the same period, he said.

Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force

In 2021, a total of 69 people lost their lives in traffic crashes in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force, which formed in 2018, is comprised of members from various agencies to work together for a common purpose: to drive down highway deaths. Representatives from law enforcement, the medical field, Robeson County leadership and others are among members on the task force.

The task force recently partnered with clergy members to take the message of traffic safety to the pulpit.

Members also developed rack cards with stats they hope will make people more “cognizant” and likely to drive with more caution, said Grady Hunt, chairman of the task force and a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.

“It’s a matter of getting some folks to change some behavior,” Hunt said.

Until people change driving behaviors, “we’re always gonna end up with bad results,” he said.

