PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council unanimously approved a $6.7 million operating budget for the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year after a public hearing on the matter Monday.

No one spoke for nor against the budget that reflects a $4,004,710 General Fund and a $2,771,00 Water And Sewer Fund, equating to $6,775,710.

The budget that goes into effect Friday maintains the current fee rates and 64 cents per $100 property tax value, and is “pretty consistent with the prior-year budget,” according to Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

The spending plan makes room for the purchase of two new police vehicles, emergency communication infrastructure upgrades, batting cages for the Recreation Department, a tractor for Public Works and sewer system SCADA monitoring improvements for the Comark, Deep Branch and Commons sewer lift stations.

Money is also budgeted to match state grant funds for the purchase of a portable air system and replacement air tanks for the town’s Fire Department.

Not included in the operating budget, is the more than $20 million in grant funding the town is managing for various projects.

“I want to personally thank the staff who manages those funds. We’ve done a tremendous job over the past year and a half in securing funding for various needed projects in our town,” said Channing Jones.

Jones also thanked the state and federal delegations who helped secure the funding.

“They’ve been tremendous in their support of our town,” Jones said.

Grant-funded projects include the Pembroke Transportation Investment for Revitalization, which is a 9.3 million investment in downtown improvements. A $14 million investment will go toward the expansion of the town’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. Both projects will go into the construction phase in 2023. Construction is currently underway for the renovation of headworks in the Waste Water Treatment Plant, a total investment of $2.7 million in grant funding.

Comprehensive Plan

Council trepedatiously adopted a Comprehensive Plan after questioning some of the methodology used to gather data to compile it.

The biggest concern was the use of 2020 census results, which did not reflect the growth of Pembroke but instead showed population decline, Councilman Channing Jones said.

“We are the fastest growing town in Robeson County … I’m not agreeing with the methodology that is used to extrapolate this,” Jones said.

Ryan Cox, of Insight Planning and Development, the firm hired to compile the plan, said that he agreed that census numbers from 2020 were not accurate due to circumstances, but it is the only option.

“The question I would have to ask is what other data is there? … General speaking, the census data is the best available data that is considered to be most accurate,” Cox said.

In other Comprehensive Plan discussions, Ryan Sampson told fellow council he would like to see more growth in homeownership in Pembroke after data showed declining numbers. He would also like to see more of a partnership between the town, Robeson County government and the Lumbee Tribe in helping share the funding for recreational programs because of the widespread participation throughout the county.

In other business, the council:

— Tabled a public hearing to consideration of a request for a special use permit to operate a private club. The applicant Ryan Locklear is looking to expand his classic gaming arcade which is located at 518 Union Chapel Road.

— Adopted recommendations bringing the town’s Personnel Policy up to date.

— Set a public hearing date to consider rezoning a parcel of land at 513 Normal St. from an R-20 Residential District to an R-10 Residential District. Nash Locklear is the applicant.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.