PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery will deliver his first State of the Tribe Address for the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chairman Lowery will share information about the tribal budget, recent accomplishments and his goals and vision for the Lumbee people. The event will be held at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, at 120 youth drive, Pembroke, which is located behind the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.

A reception will follow the address.