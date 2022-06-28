LUMBERTON — The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County dropped 15.8% in the last week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 340 new cases in the seven-day period from June 21 through Monday, down from 404 cases from June 14-20.

The case count of 340 is a return to the exact number from three weeks before, from May 31 to June 6, and marks the third time in the last four weeks that cases have decreased after they increased for the previous seven weeks consecutively.

There have been 45,778 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the start of the pandemic.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the county from June 21 through Monday. This is the 12th time in the last 14 weeks that no deaths have been reported, but comes one week after two deaths were reported between June 14-20.

The county’s pandemic death toll is 545, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

Robeson County remains in the moderate transmission category, or “yellow” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map.

“Most of the parameters that determine transmission status are staying the same or bettering,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Declining are number of cases, hospital admissions and emergency room visits while the wastewater surveillance shows the viral load as being the same as the previous week.”

The county’s testing positivity rate remains at 17%, well above the stated 5% goal, Smith said.

The state testing site at UNC Health Southeastern’s Health Park, located on Dawn Drive in Lumberton adjacent to Interstate 95, is scheduled to be dissolved in the near future, Smith said. This decision is due to declining cases and testing; the exact date is still to be determined.

Vaccinations remain available for anyone 6 months old or older, with local clinics and drug stores continuing to administer these vaccinations, Smith said.