LUMBERTON — A 50-year-old woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Robeson County Court on charges of embezzlement in connection to her previous work at Sentinel Fence.

Tonya Jackson Locklear pleaded guilty to two counts of Class C embezzlement and one count of Class H embezzlement. She will return to the courtroom Sept. 16 for sentencing by Robeson County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell, who presided in court Tuesday.

According to North Carolina law, a person is guilty of a Class C felony if the embezzled property is “$100,000 or more” and guilty of a Class H felony if the property’s value is “less than $100,000.”

Jordan Ford, special prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, is prosecuting the case on behalf of the state.

Ford told the court Tuesday that the defendant, Jackson Locklear, was employed at Sentinel Fence as an office manager. She began work in an accounting role with the company in October 2013, he said.

“This defendant along with her codefendant whose case was disposed some time ago, her codefendant’s name was Tammy Thompson. They both were employed at Sentinel Fence,” he said.

In October 2015, the company’s CEO and owner Matthew Feeko, who was present, became suspicious “that both of those individuals had been misusing funds at Sentinel Fence,” Ford said.

Then he began “digging” and found that funds were misused, he added.

“Throughout the duration of those years, the defendant [Jackson Locklear] admitted and the evidence showed that she used $96,496.60 to pay her American Express credit card she used $127,306.13 to pay her Capital One credit cards; she used $11,742.50 to pay her Ameribank credit cards,” Ford said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also discovered bonuses, overtime pay and money held for insurance which did not appear to be authorized, he said.

“In total, your honor, the amount that the investigation showed this defendant embezzled was $278,818.69. Those would be the facts, your honor,” Ford said.

Judge Bell accepted the plea and continued judgment on the case until the September date.

Bell said he did so for the defendant to “get funds to pay this restitution.”

Jackson Locklear is being represented by attorney Gayla Biggs. Jackson Locklear did not wish to comment on the plea. Matthew Feeko also declined to comment after the hearing.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]