RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here unanimously approved an $11.3 million budget recently that keeps the utility and property tax rates steady over the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget is $70,960 less than the current year’s amended budget, said Town Manager David Ashburn.

During a recessed meeting held Friday, the commissioners gave final approval to the budget made up of a $4,426,332 General Fund. Of the General Fund revenue, $2,511,905 will be appropriated to general government expenses, $1,859,427 to public safety and $55,000 to non-department expenses.

The operating budget reflects $104,730 in Powell Bill revenue.

“Powell Bill funds are to be used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of the municipality but can also help pay for construction, improvements, repairs and maintenance of any street or public thoroughfare, including bridges, drainage systems, and curb and gutter, as well as the planning, construction and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks,” according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The Water/Sewer Department will take up $1,709,317 of the annual budget and the Electric Fund totals $5,133,777.

The approved budget does not include a property tax increase, keeping the tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 in property value.

In addition to the operating budget, town staff will continue to manage several grant-funded projects, according to Ashburn.

The town will manage a $3.1 million grant to repair and replace water/sewer collection and distribution lines. The town will also close out a $10 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to build the new Water Plant and wells. The town has a $2 million Community Development Block Grant and a $150,000 Asset Inventory and Assessment Grant as well.

The budget goes into effect on Friday.