NWS: Brief flooding may occur Wednesday

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson County today.

The NWS weather statement was issued about 3:19 a.m. Wednesday for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick and South Carolina counties including Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Horry and Georgetown. The weather statement was issued during the daytime and evening hours of Wednesday.

“Brief localized flooding may occur from scattered showers and thunderstorms that slowly move across the same locations over time,” according to the NWS.

The chance of rain in the county was 50% Wednesday with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the evening hours, according to the NWS. The forecast included a 40% chance of rain in the evening hours.

“A front will meander between Cape Romain and Cape Lookout through tonight before finally dissipating Thursday. Expect a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms through tonight. A return to near normal temperatures expected late this week and weekend as a typical summertime pattern sets up, including the chance for normal daily afternoon and evening convection,” a midweek briefing issued Wednesday by the NWS states.

