RALEIGH – The North Carolina FFA Association elected the 2022-2023 State Officer Team on June 23 at the 93rd North Carolina FFA State Convention including one Lumberton FFA member.

The team was announced live during the Sixth General Session of the convention after participating in various rounds of interviews.

The 2022-2023 State FFA Officer Team consists of President Sydney Loflin of the High Rock FFA Chapter in Davidson County, Vice President Destiny Wilson of Spring Creek High School in Wayne County, Vice President Belle Merlo of Lumberton High School in Robeson County, Vice President Javian McMillan of the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience in Martin County, Vice President Izzy Fanning Wilson of Madison Early College High School in Madison County, and Vice President Madeline Kluttz of West Rowan High School in Rowan County.

Each year the North Carolina FFA Association selects six student members to represent the association as State FFA Officers. Throughout the year, this group has a variety of responsibilities.

They are elected officials expected to represent the student membership during the board of director meetings. They are teachers of leadership and teamwork to regional FFA officers and chapter members.

Members also are motivational speakers who will inspire members and non-members to new heights. They are communicators and public relations specialists on behalf of the North Carolina FFA Association building positive relationships across the state and across our nation.

The members are teammates to the other five state FFA officers and to the staff of the North Carolina FFA Association. They are learners, eager to absorb and grow to the fullest extent possible to fulfill their responsibilities.

North Carolina FFA is a youth organization of over 31,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture with 338 local chapters across the state.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Visit www.ncffa.org for more information.