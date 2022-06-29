Robeson County’s unemployment rate saw a slight increase in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The monthly unemployment rate went from 5.8% in April to 5.9% in May, the latest month for which data is available.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 89 of North Carolina’s counties in May, decreased in six, and remained unchanged in five.

Scotland County, which borders Robeson County to the northwest, had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3% while Chatham County, west of Raleigh, and Orange County, just west of Durham, each had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%.

All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. The Fayetteville metro area recorded a 5.2% unemployment rate, up from 5.1% in April. Among the other metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.9% while Asheville had the lowest at 3.0%. The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6%.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

Beyond Scotland County’s 7.3%, other Robeson County’s neighbors posted the following: Bladen, 4.5%; Columbus, 4.6%; Cumberland, 5.3%; and Hoke, 4.9%.

Additionally, the number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in May by 23,486 to 4,949,923, while those unemployed increased by 12,208 to 187,438. Since May 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 270,139, while those unemployed decreased 67,479.

The labor pool in Robeson County increased from 48,290 in April to 48,517 in May. Year-over-year data shows that the labor pool grew by 410 workers, from 48,107 in May 2021 to 48,517, its current number of workers.

According to the Department of Commerce, it is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for July 22 when the state unemployment rate for June 2022 will be released.

This story was compiled by David Kennard. Contact him at [email protected]