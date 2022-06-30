LUMBERTON — The Manufacturing Sector regained the top position among local employers in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The state’s fourth quarter report, which was recently released, includes job data for the months of October, November and December.

During 2021’s third quarter, manufacturing businesses were the most prolific in Robeson County, making up 18.66% of all jobs. During the previous quarter, businesses and organizations in the Health Care and Social Assistance Sector topped the chart, knocking Manufacturing to the second position.

However, over the last year, the Manufacturing Sector has been the largest employer in the county, providing a little more than 7,000 jobs.

Rounding out the top five employers in the fourth quarter report are Health Care and Social Assistance, 6,950 jobs (18.18% of the job market), Health Care and Social Assistance, 6,950 (7.77%); Retail Trade, 4,958 (12.68%); Educational Services, 4,311 (11.02%); and Accommodation and Food Services, 3,266 (8.35%).

According to the most recent unemployment report released last week by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, major industries statewide experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 43,500; Professional & Business Services, 43,300; Manufacturing, 15,600; Financial Activities, 14,500; Education & Health Services, 13,200; Government, 10,700; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 9,600; Other Services, 7,500; Information, 5,400; and Construction, 2,200.