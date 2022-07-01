LUMBERTON — Kaylee Evans, an enrolled citizen of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe in Hollister, was elected to office as the secretary for the Executive Board of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization (NCNAYO).

NCNAYO is a statewide non-profit American Indian youth advocacy and leadership development organization. Founded in 1979, the NCNAYO hosts regular events and an annual conference planned, led, and executed by youth ages 13-18 years old from the different Indian tribal communities in North Carolina.

Evans, the 15-year-old daughter of Earl Evans and Amanda (Collins) Jacobs, was elected to the office while attending the annual NCNAYO conference at East Carolina University in Greenville. Although Kaylee’s first time attending the conference in person, she is not a newcomer to advocacy for American Indian youth and communities.

At the tender age of 7 years old, Kaylee walked the halls of the United States Congress with her father, then vice chairman of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, in a unified push with tribal leaders from across the country seeking increased resources for Indian nations. There, particularly speaking about her experience as a student in the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, Kaylee met with the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. She also sent a letter to then-President of the United States Barack Obama, whom to her surprise, wrote back.

President Obama encouraged her to “Always remember that nothing is beyond your reach as long as you are willing to dream big and work hard. If you stay focused on your education and remember to help others whenever you can, I know there are no limits to what you can achieve.” Kaylee has held firm to that advice.

Upon reading the April 17, 2019 edition of the Warren Record, Kaylee was distraught that the Warren County (NC) Board of Education voted to deny Haliwa-Saponi students’ right to adorn traditional cultural attire for their Warren County High School Graduation ceremony. That’s when her father asked a pivotal question, “What are you going to do about it?” Do something about it she did.

Kaylee, then 11, lobbied her Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council to pursue a reversal of that decision and by June 1, 2020, they succeeded. As a result, Haliwa-Saponi students can now adorn traditional cultural attire at graduation without fear of retaliation.

Kaylee’s commitment to school is just as furious as her community advocacy.

While attending middle school, Kaylee was inducted into the Beta Club. At that time, she led the school’s Environmental Club, where she helped raise hundreds of dollars to support school improvement, and students with chronic health conditions from the Lumbee and Waccamaw communities. As a freshman at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College in Lumberton, Kaylee was a representative to NCNAYO as an active member of her school’s American Indian Student Organization, while also maintaining a GPA above 4.0, continuing her membership in the Beta Club, and helping gain resources for youth leadership opportunities.

As the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic reached epic proportions in 2020, Kaylee and her family led multiple fundraisers and give-a-ways to help community members in need. Bags filled with hand sanitizer, face masks and canned foods were distributed to dozens of Haliwa-Saponi elders before many government services mobilized.

Now a rising sophomore, Kaylee endeavors to reinvigorate intertribal youth collaboration. Growing up in both the Haliwa-Saponi and Lumbee communities, Kaylee recognizes the importance of unifying youth from the different tribes around common concerns. While her office’s primary responsibility is to keep NCNAYO’s records, Kaylee committed to lead by example, staying involved in all facets of the organization and encouraging others to do the same. Her NCNAYO election speech invoked encouragement for conference attendees in fashion similar to inspiration she received from President Obama’s letter. “A wise person once told me, the change you wish to make is in your hands, so you have the control…” she shared with NCNAYO youth. “We as the next leaders of our communities hold the power of change in our hands, we just have to grasp it.” said Kaylee. Not being one to waste time, nor an opportunity, Kaylee is taking her message to tribal youth across the country.

As a representative of NCNAYO, Kaylee will attend the annual United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY) conference in Minnesota next month. There, she will join other Indian youth from all across the United States in pursuing a unified vision for the next generation of Indian Country leadership. Keep reaching Kaylee Evans, and your reach will continue to far exceed your grasp.