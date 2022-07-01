OUR HISTORY: Ford’s Mill & Page’s Mill

The inscription on the Ford’s Mill & Page’s Mill historical marker tells the story of development in the late 1700s. It reads, “In 1792 Major William Ford built a dam at each end of Bear Swamp, creating a millpond and building a grist mill. This area was known as Ford’s Mill for many years. In 1870 Dr. C. T. Ford sold the property to his brother-in-law, Joseph N. Page, who soon opened a large general store. The community was renamed Page’s Mill, and in 1877 a post office was opened with J. N. Page as its first postmaster. After the railroad came through this area in 1900 the town of Page’s Mill grew from the mill, general store, and post office toward the railroad tracks. The town of Page’s mill was incorporated February 26, 1907. The Ford’s Mill/Page’s Mill community, part of Marion County since the county was created in 1798, became part of Dillon County when that county was created in 1910. It was renamed Lake View in 1916.

This Week in Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: A story in the July 3, 1922 Robesonian reported that “Much Street and Sidewalk Paging (is) Now Under Way and More (is) Proposed. Water and Sewer Lines Ar Being Extended.

50 Years Ago: The July 2, 1972 Robesonian reported the following: “Mayor Earl Musselwhite, the man who has guided the city of Lumberton through some tough spots in his three terms, sat glumly Saturday and recounted his flying trip to Washington to lobby for Justice Department approval of the B.F. Goodrich Converse deal. … “We went to present the human appeal of the problem. We were not there to discuss legality, laws. Just human needs. The needs of 1,800 honest hard-working , law abiding citizens,” Musselwhite said.

25 Years Ago: The headline, “Schools’ ‘critical needs priced at $16 million” topped the July 2, 1997 Robesonian. The story below stated, “Members of the Robeson County school board … were told Tuesday night that 36 of the 41 county schools have construction needs considered “critical” by a construction management firm.

Five Years Ago: A July 2, 2017 Robesonian carried the following headline and story: “Art auction recalls Pierce’s vision: — It’s been almost 30 years since Lumbee civil rights activist Julian Pierce was murdered, but he was remembered and honored on Friday during an event that is expected to raise $60,000 once all the money is counted to help students get educated and continue his work.”

One Year Ago: The June 25, 2021 Robesonian printed the following headline and story: “Partnership promotes education. With the stroke of a pen Thursday, a partnership was formed to train more educators and address the national shortage of educators.