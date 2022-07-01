LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is being held under a $1.1 million secured bond after being arrested and charged in connection to multiple crimes Thursday including drug trafficking.

Investigators arrested and charged Jerry Lavon Hunt, 62, with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession of firearm by felon; felony possession of schedule I controlled substance; and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division executed a search warrant Thursday at 6454 N.C. 211 E., Lumberton. During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of methamphetamine, prescription medications, fentanyl, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]