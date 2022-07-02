Nolan is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a 10-month-old that is neutered, up-to-date on all vaccines, and has a clean bill of health. He loves to play outside and is dog friendly. Nolan’s adoption fee is $25. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.
