It was all smiles at the 2022 Lumbee Homecoming Parade in Pembroke on Saturday. Despite a few clouds, rays of sunshine could be seen all around, as Robeson Community College took part in the annual tradition that takes place in Pembroke each year, celebrating the heritage and ancestry of the Lumbee Tribe.

President Melissa Singler lead the procession for the College, being driven by EMS faculty member Brad Lawson, followed by a very crowded RCC Float filled with students, faculty, and staff members from several programs and departments at RCC including massage therapy, barbering, nursing, mechatronics, and industrial systems.

The float was driven by Heath Worriax, an instructor for the mechatronics program and was followed by the debut of the newly custom designed truck for the RCC Truck Driving Academy which was driven by Braxton Ballard, CDL Instructor, with Cassidy Campbell, director of workforce development riding in the passenger seat.

The parade is part of a week-long celebration in Pembroke. Robeson Community College also had a booth set up for visitors to learn more about the college as they enjoyed the various festivities and events.

Patricia Locklear, director of admissions, organized RCC’s participation in the parade and Lumbee Homecoming.

“I wanted to take just a moment to say “Thank you” to all the staff, faculty, and students who participated on the float or at the booth that was set up at Lumbee Homecoming,” said Locklear in a campus wide email. “It was a great success.”