Dekk Corporation and Robeson Community College officials meet to talk about the corporation’s new apprenticeship program it will offer through the school.

Dekk Corporation, a business that prides itself on the installation and erection of Steel, Specialized Steel Projects and Light Fabrication, has joined forces with Robeson Community College in establishing a registered apprenticeship.

Dekk signed the apprenticeship agreement during Business Apprenticeship Day, which was held June 29 at the college and is now officially registered to accept iron worker apprentices, positions which will be filled by students enrolled in the Welding Technology program at RCC.

The company is owned by Enid Begay and Darryl Begay and is located in Pembroke. Enid serves as the President of the company, while Darryl serves as the Vice President overseeing the field operations of the business.

“My husband lived in California and became an iron worker when he was 21 years old in the union apprenticeship program…it was the best iron worker program,” said Enid Begay, owner of Dekk Corporation. “My son went through the same program in Charleston.”

“Trained workers are often times much better if they go through an apprenticeship program, that’s why we decided to establish one with our company,” said Begay.

“From experience, having well-trained individuals through an apprenticeship program help a company by allowing a professional to assist them, it assists the company financially, as well as the student, and it offers something to the employee – it helps them work for something.”

Begay says that apprenticeships open doors by having trained personnel right at your door step.

“For a small area, you don’t have to go to the city, you can find what you need right here,” said Begay. “This is a great opportunity for companies to take advantage of.”

“We are so excited that Dekk has signed with us,” said Patrick Jacques. “This is a major win for our students, for the Dekk Corporation, for Robeson Community College, and Robeson County.”

RCC President Melissa Singler agrees.

“We are thrilled to have Dekk Corporation join Robeson Community College in establishing an apprenticeship program for our welding students,” said Singler. “This is phenomenal news and we are so thankful for their support of this initiative and of our students.”

Singler adds, “Apprenticeships allow us to make our classroom instruction relevant to what is happening in business and industry… It allows our students to gain hands-on experience on-the-job, and it allows our employers to actually train individuals the way that their industry is tailored… so it’s a matter of relevancy.”

Dekk joins a growing list of apprenticeship programs at Robeson Community College. The college now has students serving as apprentices at four local employers – Campbell’s Soup, Lumberton Rescue and EMS, Robeson County EMS, and now Dekk – and would like to continue to add more employers to the list.

“We’ve had apprenticeships that have gone on for several years,” said Patrick Jacques, director of apprenticeship programs. “We want to increase those numbers. We want to grow this program so that everyone gets an advantage and an opportunity.”

Jacques says that apprenticeships gives a company a competitive advantage.

“87% of students who start the apprenticeship program in the State of NC, stay with the company once they complete the apprenticeship,” said Jacques. “For the company that is huge, because every time you hire somebody, there is a financial cost on that company to train that employe. So if the company is keeping 87% and the college is assisting with the training, that is a win-win for everyone.”

Apprenticeships also help drive economic development.

“You’ve got to have a strong economy, you’ve got to have a strong workforce,” said Dr. Bruce Mack, Vice President of Economic Development for the North Carolina Community College System, during a special RCC broadcast on apprenticeships. “These apprentices are actually employed with these companies so they are earning a living, and as they earn a living, they add to the economy. So we feel like apprenticeship is a really good way of driving economic development… We call it learn, while you earn.”

To establish an apprenticeship program with Robeson Community College, please contact Patrick Jacques at [email protected], or 910-272-3304.