LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued an urgent weather message regarding a Heat Advisory issued Tuesday for Robeson County and the surrounding area.

Forecasters are calling for heat index values of up to 110 degrees expected to last through Wednesday evening.

National Weather Service forecasters out of the Wilmington office, suggest anyone who must be outside for any length of time to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” according to a news statement issued by the National Weather Service.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” officials said. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency that requires emergency help immediately.”

The rest of the week

Forecasters said Wednesday night is expected to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees. A 50% chance of precipitation is expected with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. Skies are expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 93. Thursday’s heat index values could be as high as 106 degrees. A southwest wind of 7 to 9 miles per hour is expected, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Forecasters said a 60% chance of precipitation is expected with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Residents could expect higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday is expected to lead into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Residents in the Robeson County region are expected to see partly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. A 60% chance of precipitation is likely with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch; except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.