RALEIGH — A Robeson County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute thousands of illegal prescription pills including oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and methadone.

Jeffrey Randal Brooks Jr. pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to the charges, including possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons.

“This defendant was involved in a complex scheme to illegally obtain and sell prescription drugs furthering addiction and harming our communities,” sU.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “We will continue to do all that we can to get drug dealers off the streets, raise awareness and keep our communities safe.”

Brooks, 42, was stopped by law enforcement in 2019 and 2020, with illicit pills for distribution, according to the U.S. attorney. Subsequent search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 2,500 pills, $80,000 and a loaded handgun. Brooks was previously convicted of similar crimes in North Carolina and Virginia.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 7:21-cr-00043-BO-1.