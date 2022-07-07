ROWLAND — A Rowland man has been charged with first-degree murder in a case involving the body of a Maxton woman found.

Cedric Locklear, 36, of Rowland has also been charged with concealing/failing to report a death, altering/destroying and burning of personal property, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear is in custody being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the body that was located on Tuesday as that of 38-year-old Jessica N. Locklear.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed Tuesday that Locklear had not been seen in several days and may have been murdered, according to a release for the sheriff’s office. At the start of the investigation, Locklear had not been reported missing. During the course of the investigation, Locklear’s body was found behind a residence located at 2182 Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.

The investigation is ongoing. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, N.C. Trooper’s Association K9 Division and Evans Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the investigation. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.